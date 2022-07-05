Broncos roster review: Tight end Eric Saubert

Eric Saubert was drafted in the 5th round by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL draft. He has bounced around the league going from the Falcons to the Patriots to the Raiders to the Bears and to the Jaguars before being signed to the Broncos in the 2021 offseason.

#82 Eric Saubert

Position: Tight End

Height: 6’ 5”

Weight: 253

Age: 28

Experience: 5th year

College: Drake

Saubert had a good year with the Broncos in 2021 showing up as a solid blocker, getting his first TD reception, and recovering an onside kick.

How he fits with the Broncos

The big key to Saubert’s game in the NFL is his ability to block as a tight end. He’s superb at it and will be in a battle in training camp against Eric Tomlinson (the only other TE on the roster with proven blocking chops).

The thing I like about Saubert is that he’s shown the route running ability and soft hands you want to see in a tight end that can help you move the chains and be a surprise weapon in the red zone. He isn’t going to light up the stat sheets as a pass-catching tight end but brings the versatility you want to see in Hackett’s offense where the defense doesn’t know if you are running or passing.

Final Word

Saubert isn’t a guy that you want as your #1 TE in today’s pass-happy NFL. But he’s that guy you want as your #2 or #3 that can line up and hold the edge in the run game or help knock the snot out of the edge guy that is trying to kill your QB.

He brings a great mix of veteran savvy and athleticism to make me think that he’s going to have a spot on the roster come week 1.