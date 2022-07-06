Broncos roster review: Nose Tackle Mike Purcell

Mike Purcell was signed by the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted college free agent in 2013. He played 3 years for them before being bounced around multiple practice squads before being signed by the Denver Broncos in 2019.

#98 Mike Purcell

Position: Nose Tackle

Height: 6’ 3”

Weight: 328

Age: 31

Experience: 7th year

College: Wyoming

When healthy he’s been an impactful nose tackle for the Broncos who has shown the ability to both 2-gap and use his athletic burst to be a disruptive force as a penetrating big man in the middle of the line.

How he fits with the Broncos

Purcell is the kind of guy you love to see in the NFL. He’s been a grinder and a guy who just kept showing ability year after year as he clawed his way up the ranks in the NFL. He really started to shine with the Broncos.

I’d honestly love Purcell no matter which type of front you want to use for your 3-4 defense. If you want to attack gaps he has the juice for that. If you want to play 2-gap and clog it up front, he will hold it down.

He’s not the kind of elite tackle that is going to give QBs nightmares and make running backs avoid the middle at all costs, but he is an above-average tackle who consistently does his job and creates problems up front for his opponents.

Final Word

The only shaky thing about Purcell is his recent injury paired with his age. The Broncos having a new coaching regime may choose to go with a younger guy who they can coach up instead of going with a guy who may not be able to finish the season.

That being said, I’m a big fan of Purcell. He’s got game and is a great 2-down tackle for the kind of defense the Broncos want to run. I’d love to see him make the team and feel very comfortable with him starting week 1 for the Broncos.