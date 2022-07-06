Broncos roster review: Receiver Tim Patrick

Anticipation is the magic word when it comes to the 2022 Denver Broncos.

Thanks to the addition of Russell Wilson, it fits just about every facet of this franchise right now. People can’t wait to see what this team looks and plays like.

One of the players included in that is Tim Patrick.

In the last two years, the Broncos receiver has been a model of consistency despite anything but that at the quarterback position.

Now Patrick gets a quarterback and an offense that can utilize his strengths. In other words, Patrick is poised for a big season.

#81 Tim Patrick

Position: Receiver

Height: 6-4

Weight: 212

Age: 28

Experience: Fifth year

College: Utah

How he fits with the Broncos

There’s no question Patrick is one of the top two receivers in Denver.

He’s a leader.

He’s a playmaker.

Now Patrick can reach whole new levels.

As noted earlier, he’s been a key piece of the Broncos offense the last two seasons. Patrick has totaled 51 and 53 catches for 742 and 734 yards respectively. Even more impressive is he produced 11 touchdowns.

Patrick now gets an elite, franchise quarterback to throw him the ball in an offense geared toward big plays and touchdowns.

Needless to say Patrick is on the verge of his best season in the NFL yet.

But it’s not just his production that stands out when you talk about Patrick. He’s a complete receiver who can do it all. He’s also a leader on this team now.

Others have made this comparison, but he’s a lot like Rod Smith. A guy who puts in the work every single day, produces and does whatever it takes to help his team.

Final Word

The excitement is genuine and real when it comes to the 2022 Broncos.

That’s equally true for one of the fan-favorites on the roster in Patrick.

Now that he has a QB in Wilson and an offense that plays to his strengths, Patrick is poised for a monster season.