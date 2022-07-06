The doldrums of summer before training camp

We know it is the lull before training camp when the biggest news we have is about a player visiting a farm.

Don’t get me wrong, I like these insights into the players, but I’m ready for football already. I want to hear about Russell Wilson dropping dimes with multiple 30+ yard TD bombs in training camp. I want to hear about which pass rusher is tearing it up and making a push to unseat Bradley Chubb on the outside. Give me talk about how close the race is between Melvin Gordon III and Javonte Williams.

Until then, let’s throw another log on the fire about a player playing until he’s 40, mock drafts about reshuffling stars between all 32 teams, and how the Seahawks aren’t for sale.

We’re 22 days away, Broncos Country. 22 days from a fresh start, a new QB, and hopefully more winning than we’ve seen in 6 years...

