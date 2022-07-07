Broncos roster review: Offensive lineman Ben Braden

The Denver Broncos chose not to make any huge splashes in free agency, but they did build up the quality of their depth signing Billy Turner, Tom Compton, and Ben Braden during free agency and drafting Luke Wattenberg in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#64 Ben Braden

6’06”, 329 lbs.

College: Michigan

Braden, 28, left the Green Bay Packers to rejoined new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett after signing a one-year deal for $965,000 in free agency. He has seen action in 16 career games, but most of those snaps have been on special teams.

How he fits with the Broncos

Obviously his experience under Hackett’s offensive scheme in Green Bay will give him an early leg up over the competition, but even then he’ll face an uphill battle to snag a roster spot. The offensive line will definitely be a competitive area in training camp this offseason.

If you figure the team will keep around eight to nine offensive lineman on the roster total. The seeming “locks” to make the final 53-man roster being: Garett Bolles, Billy Turner, Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry, Tom Compton, Quinn Meinerz, and Luke Wattenberg. I’d probably even throw in Calvin Anderson in there for that ninth spot, that would leave Ben Braden with little to no avenue to the final 53.

That said, I think he and third-year guard Netane Muti could vie for spots on the practice squad once its all said and done.

Final word

Whether its on that 53-man roster or on the practice squad, I think we see Ben Braden with the Broncos through 2022. He has some veteran experience on special teams and if Denver does see issues with depth inside they will be able to promote him to the active roster in a pinch.