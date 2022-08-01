Winners from the first week of Broncos camp

The first official week of training camp wrapped up Saturday, so let's take a look at some of the week's top performers and “winners” from Denver Broncos camp.

Russell Wilson

This should be a no-brainer, Russell Wilson has had an amazing week, and seems that he hasn’t skipped a beat. His deep ball has been fantastic as per usual. Although the Broncos’ coaching staff agreed on not having 7-on-7 during camp so far Russell Wilson has shown that he still has that cannon of an arm that many NFL fans know about.

Another huge reason that Wilson is a winner in my books is because of his effect on the Denver community as a whole. Saturday Broncos fans came out in numbers that we have not seen before at training camp with over 7,100 people in attendance. Ciara Wilson, Russell Wilson’s wife, has also been in attendance for every single training camp so far.

Patrick Surtain II

Another no-brainer, Patrick Surtain arguably has had the best week out of any Bronco so far in camp. He’s had multiple interceptions and pass breakups so far. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero had so many great things to say about Surtain, saying that Surtain is an “effortless player” and “makes it look easy.” and Evero has not been surprised by Surtian so far because Evero has high expectations for Surtain.

Also most importantly Evero, who used to work for the Los Angles Rams, even compared Surtain to the consensus best cornerback in the NFL Jalen Ramsey by saying, “Patrick Surtain is every bit of a worker as Jalen Ramsey.”

@DNVR_Broncos on Twitter had run a poll asking fans regardless of position who was the best player for the Broncos and over 1,100 people voted, and somewhat surprisingly Patrick Surtain had won with 38% of the vote even over players like Justin Simmons and Russell Wilson.

POD POLL: Putting aside positional value, who is the Broncos' best player right now? — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) July 30, 2022

Montrell Washington

After slipping under the radar in the 2022 NFL draft in a very stacked wide receiver class Montrell Washington was drafted in the 5th round, and he has quickly put on a show at training camp. Washington who is known for his speed has been showing everyone that he is very fast, even at the end of the day Saturday he caught a 60-yard touchdown and was wide open, even though K’Wuan Williams went down with a knee injury trying to cover Washington on that play. He has been showing off his blazing speed in many ways and has quickly made many people turn their heads toward him, including me.

Russ responds to a pick six after Courtland Sutton fell down by hitting Montrell Washington for a 60-yard TD on the very next play. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) July 30, 2022

Kaden Davis

Many fans might not have heard a lot about Kaden Davis until training camp but he has been a note-worthy guy up until this point, yeah he is not turning heads with his good performances but his determination has been very impressive. Every day so far in camp Davis has been the first one out of the facility and right to practice. Yeah, he probably won’t make the 53-man roster but his determination alone may get him onto the practice squad.

Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith has been putting on a show with his athleticism, he's been reading plays very well exploding to the ball, and been a reliable middle linebacker. Earlier, in regards to the 2nd middle linebacker job, I had said that I think Alex Singleton would be the one to win the job and so far Griffith has been proving me wrong and he has been amazing in camp so far.

An observation at #Broncos training camp: LB Jonas Griffith has looked pretty good in coverage. Just broke up a pass intended for Courtland Sutton. Had another PBU earlier, too. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) July 27, 2022

Offensive guard position

I decided to go with the position as a whole for this one, we all know that Risner has been a pretty good guard for us since being drafted in 2019 but the main reason why I went with the position is because of the other side of the line, fan-favorite Quinn Mienerz, and Netane Muti. Offensive coordinator Justin Outten has said that they are having a very good position battle. Outten even has had high praise for the fan-favorite Meinerz saying, that his ability to push people around is rare.

Many more guys had had impressive weeks so far in camp like Eric Saubert, Bradley Chubb, DJ Jones, and Jerry Jeudy outside of his drops has had a pretty solid camp so far, and Justin Simmons has also had pretty nice weeks.

All summed up Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett had said, “I like how we set the standard of what we were looking for, and they executed it. I think that was important through the tempos. We are still not in pads, but just being able to watch them—how they’re able to slow it down, get a mental day, then come back and get a good, heavy day. That made me really happy. Both sides of the ball had some really good plays while competing and taking care of each other. I think that’s what I like the best.” When talking about the first week of NFL training camp.