The Denver Broncos got warmed up with the start of training camp last week, but the pads come on for the first time on Tuesday which should make this week of camp practices far more important.

The big story out of the first four days was obviously Russell Wilson ramping up with his new team, but it really was the defense that shine through that first week of camp. The whole team seems pretty fired up to prepare for this season and so are the fans. Saturday saw one of the highest rates of attendance in Broncos training camp history.

Here are all you live updates from Day 5 of Broncos Camp!

Broncos training camp live updates

Broncos training camp highlights

#Broncos are in shoulder pads today. All players are accounted for except CB K’Waun Williams, who injured his knee on Saturday. He’s expected to be out for a few days. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 1, 2022

Jerry Jeudy, Tyrie Cleveland and KJ Hamler — the Broncos’ 2020 WR class — hang out before practice begins. pic.twitter.com/cfExVOLDN9 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2022

KJ Hamler jogs to the south field. pic.twitter.com/gB60gWJeMz — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2022

KJ Hamler making over the shoulder grabs pic.twitter.com/eglTGmh2Am — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 1, 2022

KJ Hamler goes through a drill: pic.twitter.com/LZKb0KTkks — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2022

Dulcich blocking Saubert pic.twitter.com/2lifeeJ0x4 — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2022

Crowd erupting after every rep



Jeudy just made a nice adjustment to catch a TD from Russ while keeping his feet in — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 1, 2022

KJ Hamler in the red zone: pic.twitter.com/qoGHeOvrnj — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2022

PS2 is a one-man wrecking crew today. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 1, 2022

Russell Wilson rifles one into Jerry Jeudy with Surtain in coverage.



Completes it for an intermediate gain. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 1, 2022

Once team period began, rookie TE Greg Dulcich (hammy/core) again went over for side work. He hasn’t done team work since second week of OTAs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 1, 2022

Courtland Sutton snags a TD pass in redzone period with Patrick Surtain in coverage! The battle between these two guys is must see tv — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) August 1, 2022

WR Brandon Johnson isn't getting a lot of local run, but every player we interview talks about him.



Having a good day today. Beat Ojemudia for the TD. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 1, 2022