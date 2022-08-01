Report: KJ Hamler to be activated off PUP list

The Denver Broncos will reportedly activate KJ Hamler off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday. This is huge news given how bad Hamler’s injury was last season. Getting him back into the lineup will be huge for Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense.

Per league source, Broncos are activating WR KJ Hamler off PUP today. Hamler has rebounded from ACL/hip surgeries better than expected. Speed returns. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 1, 2022

Hamler, 23, showed tons of promise as a second round pick out of the 2020 NFL Draft. His speed and agility makes him a very interesting and diverse weapon on the field. After his devastating ACL tear and hip injury in Week 3 of last season, there was some concern how he’d bounce back from that.

Back in May, he talked about the dark place he entered after being hit with the double whammy of this injury and losing a grandmother he was very close to. His grandmother continued to inspire him all throughout this process and he never stopped grinding through the rehab process.

“I’m playing it smart and progressing every day,” he said in May. “I just listen to the trainers and the strength staff. I take advice from them. They know more than I do, so I’m just taking it day-by-day. I’m in a good spot.”

That mentality has helped him get back onto the field ahead of schedule and ready to compete again. And now, just five days into training camp, he’s back. As a fan, I’ll be rooting hard for Hamler this season.