No Bull Roster Thoughts

It is hard to get very seriously excited about an “unofficial” depth chart. Nevertheless, this is the first look at what the new Denver Broncos coaching staff think of their roster and is worth digging into at least a little for kicks.

Offense

Starting with the offense, the first thing that stands out to me is the offensive line. We have Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti as backups to Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz. Risner isn’t that big of a surprise to me. I thought he looked great in a zone system as a rookie. But Meinerz holding down a starting spot over veteran Glasgow and much lauded Muti speaks to his high ceiling and constant progress since he joined the Broncos last season.

The wide receiver position as well is worth talking about. Losing a serious talent like Tim Patrick is a big blow to this roster. But that just raises the onus on Jeudy to have a huge show out this season. It also provides some leeway for some younger talent like Montrell Washington to get a more serious consideration in a niche role in this offense. I’m honestly interested in seeing both Washington and Hamler on the field in the same package in a situation against cover-0.

It isn’t a surprise to me that Javonte Williams is the starter, but it is strangely a little bit of a relief. That being said, if this line works well we will have plenty of carries for both him and Melvin Gordon III this season.

Defense

The pass rush situation on defense has been the biggest worry to me this offseason. I heard the Broncos talk about moving Baron Browning to OLB and it had me scratching my head quite a bit. But all news from the training camp reports say that Browning was moved because he’s got the skills. Being the #2 OLB behind Bradley Chubb says a lot about how well Browning is doing.

More surprising to me is that Jonathan Cooper is at the back of the depth chart. He showed some serious flashes last year in training camp and looked like a developmental prospect that could make the leap in year 2. This doesn't necessarily say that he’s done, but maybe just that the needs more seasoning before the coaches feel comfortable moving him up the depth chart.

Jonas Griffith has really been wowing everyone at ILB across from Josey Jewell which bodes well for another area that was full of question marks heading into the season.

The one worry that sticks out to me is the depth at cornerback. I have faith in Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, and Michael Ojemudia (as a depth corner). But there’s a lot of shaky youth behind them in the depth chart and this is one position on the defense that has shown to be quite susceptible to injuries during the season.

Special Teams

I love having a place kicker that we can rely on who is unquestionably on lock on the roster.

I’m honestly surprised that Sam Martin is still listed as the #1 punter. Reports from camp constantly laud the hang time, length, and placement of Corliss Waitman.

I also love the idea of young Montrell Washington having a lock on the returner position.

Your turn

What surprised you, Broncos Country? Hit me up in the comments on what you think of the initial roster and what you are looking for on Saturday night.

