The first day of the Walton-Penner era in Broncos Country has begun. The Denver Broncos have a joint practice session scheduled on Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys, so I would expect today’s session to be a lighter than normal. Tomorrow will likely be intense for both teams.

As for fans, today and tomorrow are the last two days remaining on the Broncos training camp schedule for fans to attend. Once those are over, we’ll be in a heavy preseason schedule with multiple cut down days coming. That 90 man roster will be cut down to 85 on August 16th, then to 80 on August 23rd, and the final cut down to 53 on August 30th. It’ll be a busy month even without these training camp practices to cover.

We’ll keep you updated with all the Day 13 updates from Broncos Camp below.

Broncos training camp live updates

