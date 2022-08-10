Rumor: Broncos have shown interest in Eagles receiver Jalen Reagor

Rumor time!

According to Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo, the Denver Broncos are showing trade interest in Philadelphia Eagles' former first-round pick, wide receiver, Jalen Reagor.

According to the report/rumor, Broncos General Manager George Paton has “shown interest” in the Eagles' former first-round pick according to league sources.

Paton and the Broncos have shown interest in Reagor, league sources have told Heavy, so perhaps Denver can find a way to maximize the TCU alum, and the Eagles can add yet another asset to Howie Roseman’s bountiful 2023 NFL draft war chest.

As for the type of value in return the Eagles could be looking for, Lombardo quoted a current NFL Head Coach who said: “It’s probably not much more than a sixth or seventh-round pick”.

Now, this is a rumor at best, so let us not go overboard one way or the other. However, it would make sense for the Broncos to make a move like this with Tim Patrick missing the entire season. Reagor has a first-round pedigree and speed to burn. The physical tools are there and he was a favorite of some during the 2020 NFL Draft, but it just hasn’t been working out in Philadelphia. That’s a tough sports town and when they don’t like you as a player, it is hard to get on their good side again. So, potentially a change of scenery would help Reagor. Also, giving Russ another deep ball threat who can chase down his moon balls wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.

With all this said, the word coming out of Denver after the Tim Patrick injury was that they were happy with their wide receiving depth. Courtland Sutton looks primed for a big year while Jerry Jeudy continues to flash. The speedy K.J. Hamler is working his way back healthy and rookie Montrell Washington has been the offensive star of camp. So, adding someone like Reagor may not be a priority, but we shall see.

If all it takes is a late-round pick or potentially a player swap, I think it is worth the risk, if these rumors are true of course. Keep surrounding Russell Wilson with talent and players who fit his strengths the best.