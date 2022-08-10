Report: Broncos place rookie edge rusher Christopher Allen on the season-ending IR

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos placed UDFA rookie edge rusher, Christopher Allen, on the season-ending injured reserve. The rookie out of Alabama was the highest-paid UDFA of the bunch and had promise, but a nagging foot injury will end his rookie season early.

The Broncos have decided to essentially redshirt rookie LB Christopher Allen. He was placed on season-ending IR after his foot didn't come around as hoped 11 months after his Lisfranc injury. He'll get $430K salary. Broncos still like him. #9sport — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 10, 2022

Allen’s senior season at Alabama ended early because of a Lisfranc injury and that injury continued to nag him throughout the draft process, the offseason, and into Broncos' training camp. They tried easing him into action but it just wasn’t working out so they decided to red-shirt Allen.

I thought heading into camp that Allen had a chance to make the 53-man roster. When healthy, Allen was a draftable player, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave him a 4th-round grade. So, the Broncos potentially had themselves a steal, but unfortunately, injuries have derailed his senior season at Alabama and now his rookie season in the NFL.

Allen will now hopefully get healthy during the season and into the offseason and push for a roster spot next year.

Broncos waive/injured RB Tyreik McAllister

During Tuesday’s practice, UDFA rookie running back Tyreik McAllister left early with a trainer and headed into the locker room. Unfortunately for McAllister, he suffered a significant soft-tissue injury and the Broncos waived the rookie back with an injury designation.

Broncos also waive/injured RB Tyreik McAllister, who suffered significant soft-tissue leg injury in practice Tuesday. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 10, 2022

This is the second Broncos back to be injured during camp. Damarea Crockett tore his ACL and now McAllister suffered a significant injury as well. UDFA rookie Max Borghi was signed when Crockett went down and now with McAllister gone and Melvin Gordon nursing a foot injury, the Broncos added two backs.

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Broncos have signed running backs Stevie Scott and JaQuan Hardy.

Scott played for the Broncos last year and spent some time in USFL recently as well. As for Hardy, he was a UDFA for the Cowboys last year and now will serve as depth for the Broncos.