Broncos to hold joint practice session with Cowboys today

The day has finally arrived. It’s the final day of training camp for the Denver Broncos and the first day players will get to go up against real opponents as the Dallas Cowboys are in town. The clubs will hold a joint practice session today.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett considers this to be just another practice session, but one that should have a little more intensity and competition.

“It’s about getting different looks with different people just like you do throughout the season. I’m really excited for the guys. They’re pumped up.”

“We’re just trying to get another practice,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “First and foremost, you want to protect the team. You want to protect your team and their team. They are a part of our team during that time. You want great competition, and you want guys getting after it. It’s great to go against somebody else instead of your same guys over and over and seeing the same defense. I think that’s going to be great. In the end, we want to get work done. We want to get work done with them, and they want to get work done. [Cowboys Head] Coach [Mike] McCarthy and I have talked. He’s fantastic. He’s on the same page as me. Again, it’s about getting different looks with different people just like you do throughout the season. I’m really excited for the guys. They’re pumped up.”

As for who will be playing on Saturday, Hackett went on to say that it’ll be different for each player. He and other coaches are working through what number of plays makes the most sense for each starter come gameday.

“In the end, all I care about is the season. Preseason is a great time to evaluate the other people and see who can help us throughout this season. I’m excited for them.”

“I think every person is different,” Hackett explained. “Some guys want to go in there, get a couple hits and then they want to get out. Other people have that philosophy (wanting to play multiple series) also. We’re going to treat everyone a little bit different and see what works best for us. In the end, all I care about is the season. Preseason is a great time to evaluate the other people and see who can help us throughout this season. I’m excited for them. When it comes to some of those guys that we know we’re going to depend on, we’re going to be sure to do what’s right for them.”

We’ll just have to wait and see on that front. Today’s practice begins at 11 a.m. Mile High time and end at 1 p.m.

Broncos Ownership Highlights

This joint practice session wasn’t the only big news covered yesterday. The Denver Broncos have new ownership and all of those new faces of the franchise met with the media on Wednesday.

LIVE: The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is introduced to #BroncosCountry https://t.co/Bxex59wL87 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 10, 2022

