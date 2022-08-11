The final day of Denver Broncos training camp is today and it should be a good one as they will host a joint practice session with the Dallas Cowboys. The two teams will play on Saturday.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is looking forward to that first preseason game, but he doesn’t see it as anything more than a way to evaluate the back end of the eventual 53-man roster.

“Nothing is like playing true football, tackling and all that stuff,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “But again, is preseason true football? It doesn’t count. It is, and it’s a great evaluation for us and to watch guys have that kind of opportunity to do it. I’ll keep coming back to that risk reward factor.”

To me, that sounds like some of the more important starters (think Russell Wilson) won’t be getting a whole lot of reps in that first game. But we’ll see. He’ll certainly be active today in the team’s joint practice with the Cowboys, though.

Not practicing for the Broncos:



KJ Hamler (knee)

Tyrie Cleveland (throat)

Ronald Darby (chest)

Melvin Gordon III (foot)

Netane Muti (knee)

Ben Braden (back)

Greg Dulcich (hamstring)



Eyioma Uwazurike has returned to practice. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 11, 2022

A “let’s go Cowboys” chant erupting here at @Broncos HQ followed by a hearty round of boos from Broncos faithful. pic.twitter.com/Lsya1Vj1Bq — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) August 11, 2022

Peyton Manning, by the way, is at practice again. #Cowboys chants were loud for a bit during warmups. Then @DangeRussWilson ran out to field and #Broncos noise took over. But great environment today. #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/kZ8ZrKL1DV — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 11, 2022

Cowboys walking through punt stuff



Broncos still stretching/jogging and whatnot pic.twitter.com/HNEwlfB4XV — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 11, 2022

Rod Smith is out here at Broncos practice. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

So excited to see the EDGE rushers you close! They’re often on the other side of the field where we can’t really see pic.twitter.com/zfVXcp52r8 — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 11, 2022

Browning working on reading run pic.twitter.com/V5cUz038DJ — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 11, 2022

Greg Penner here checking out all that now belongs to him pic.twitter.com/Sg2WYToF7A — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 11, 2022

Dak and the boys pic.twitter.com/RZinR9AH3T — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 11, 2022

Starting practice off with special teams. Montrell Washington with the first crack at punt return. Makes a solid fair catch. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

Terrell Davis in the house for practice today pic.twitter.com/6tQGzwVaIr — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 11, 2022

#Broncos OLB Aaron Patrick shaken up on special teams drill. He walked off under his own power. But #Cowboys player still down w cart on field #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 11, 2022

Russell Wilson finds Courtland Sutton for a big gain on his first pass. Finds Montrell Washington for another nice gain.



Meanwhile, on the other field, the #Broncos defense and Cowboys offense has been chippy. Couple little skirmishes. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 11, 2022

Russell Wilson is COOKIN to start practice.



Hasn’t had a ball hit the ground in his first three attempts, one going for 20 yards and the other for 30. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

First mini skirmish as Agim with pushing and shoving in 2s vs 2s. Montrell Washington has made two catches as his solid camp continues. Stage not too big. #Denver7 #Broncos — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 11, 2022

Dre’Mont Jones has been destructive so far in the Cowboys’ backfield. Just had a TFL on Elliot.



And as I typed this, CeeDee Lamb beats Ojemudia for a big gain over the middle. #Broncos — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 11, 2022

Broncos D and Cowboys O getting into it again. Small skirmishes but the energy and intensity is there. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

CeeDee Lamb is making plays against Broncos D. Just beat Pat Surtain for a gain of 25. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

Dre’Mont Jones and Dak Prescott just exchanged words and had to be separated. #Broncos #Cowboys https://t.co/Tmj1JdH80t — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 11, 2022

#Cowboys D highlight: DE Tarell Basham high awareness as he records pick-6 when a Russell Wilson pass is tipped by #Broncos WR. pic.twitter.com/aU02TzWczL — fishsports (@fishsports) August 11, 2022

Cowboys go deep seam on 3rd & 6. KJack breaks it up.



3rd & 5 KJack breaks up slot dig.



If you didn’t know any better you’d think he’s only 33. — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) August 11, 2022

Nice block by Calvin Anderson as Javonte scoots off the right side #Broncos #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 11, 2022

Wilson looks left and finds Sutton on an outbreaker. Sutton dives and makes an INSANE ONE-HANDED SNAG



I think 2019 Sutton I’d back folks. I’m SO HYPED — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) August 11, 2022

Justin Simmons picks off Dak Prescott in the end zone.



Simmons has quietly had another strong camp. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 11, 2022

Russell Wilson with a DART to Kendall Hinton near the end zone for a touchdown. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

Dak nearly picked by Justin Simmons down the seam pic.twitter.com/ko8bYDwSL6 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 11, 2022

Mike Purcell forces Ezekiel Elliott back insider where Chubb just blasted him for a big TFL — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) August 11, 2022

Russ hits Jeudy in the flat on a nice design for the offenses first TD of the day from the 10. — RK (@RyanKoenigsberg) August 11, 2022

Would say the Broncos have won the battle up front so far.



Offensively, the run game has looked good with Javonte Williams popping a few runs. Pass pro hasn’t been an issue, either.



Defensively, not much for Dallas in the run game. Couple of TFLs on Zeke. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 11, 2022

Albert O with the play of the day so far.



Russell Wilson hit him behind as he was crossing the end zone, Albert tipped it twice to himself and caught it as he was falling down for a TOUCHDOWN — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022

Bradley Chubb with the hit stick on Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/yHorLAfdN3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

Broncos offense DOMINATED the red zone period scoring many TDs.



Broncos defense DOMINATED the red zone period, holding the offense to No TDs. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 11, 2022