Broncos named Damani Leech as Team President

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have hired Damani Leech as the new Team President. He will report directly to Owner and CEO Greg Penner. Leech has been in football as a sports executive in both the NFL and collegiate levels for 25 years and has been the Chief Operating Officer of NFL International for the last three years.

In the team press release, Penner noted Damani’s many qualifications to take over this position and how his experience will help lift the franchise to new heights.

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said. “There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani’s strong credentials. “Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win—on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I’m confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization.”

Finding a Team President who has NFL front office experience was going to be an important move for Penner as he is coming in as an owner with little of that experience to draw from. We should expect Damani to play an important role over the business side of the Denver Broncos.

Damani echoed many of the new owners sentiments about the Broncos organization and its long, rich history as an NFL franchise.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I’m thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos. “With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it’s clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can’t wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness.”

This looks like a solid first move by CEO Greg Penner and its good that he now has his front office executive team in place to hit the ground running to start the 2022 season.