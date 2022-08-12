This Broncos squad is as advertised

Good morning, Broncos Country!

As training camp officially came to a close yesterday, and the dust settled from the only joint practice between the Broncos and Cowboys ahead of Saturday’s preseason matchup at Mile High, several things became clear:

The defense couldn’t stop bringing it. The offense couldn’t stop scoring touchdowns. The run game is solid; Javonte Williams is even better than last year. Russell Wilson is fearless. The wide receivers are fast. The pass rush is fire.

The most important one, however, was a simple truth...

The Broncos are good.

Granted there are a lot of variables still in play, and like me, you may be a little gun shy about admitting such a truth (given how cavalierly stated opinions in recent years might have gotten you burned) but even as hope can be a dangerous thing, it is also “the best of things.”

And right now we have a lot of hope that this rejuvenated team has had it with mediocrity.

Russell Wilson’s arrival in Denver six months ago signaled this new mindset, but nothing is a guarantee until you see it in action. The rather rapid learning curve by the offense over the past two weeks has been validating, if not relieving. But you never really know what you’ve got until you play another team.

And then came the joint practice with the Cowboys Thursday, and suddenly the offense was straight fire and the defense was a pile of explosives just waiting to go off.

Wilson connected with a plethora of targets - from Courtland Sutton to Jerry Jeudy to Kendall Hinton to Albert Okwuegbunam to Montrell Washington.

“This has been exceptional,” Wilson said of his Broncos training camp. “I think I’ve always had amazing training camps, but this one has been really special. ...We were just so locked in.”

Looks like the Cowboys lost the scrimmage and the fights — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 11, 2022

And the Broncos D turned in multiple pressures and would-be sacks, “smothering just about everyone not named CeeDee Lamb.”

It was obvious to all (save some Cowboys’ reporters on Twitter) the Broncos won the day - and on both sides of the ball.

But it didn’t come without its “skirmishes” ... aka, fights.

While the Broncos’ offense had its way with the Cowboys D during much of the 11-on-11 period and red zone work, the Broncos’ defense was holding its own. Other than some nice hauls by former first-round draft pick, CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys offense suffered the wrath of a reconfigured defensive line in desperate need of proving its strength.

Rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto also made his presence known - mostly in the backfield and often with a sack.

4-SACK DAY FOR NIK BONITTO



(so far) — Henry Chisholm (@HenryChisholm) August 11, 2022

According to new lineman DJ Jones, the fights were just an obvious outcome of one group (Dallas) getting its butt kicked by another (Denver).

“If you get your tail handed to you, you’re gonna feel some type of way about it,” Jones told Channel 7’s Troy Renck. “I feel like everybody was just doing their jobs, it’s just you get to let out some energy and get to hit somebody who’s not your brother and put your hands on somebody else and I think we took full advantage of that today. ...Everybody was just making plays.”

Patrick Surtain II, who had his hands full covering CeeDee Lamb, also takes the fights in stride.

“I just think, all in all, that’s just how football is. It can get really physical out there,” he said. “Some guys get a little enthused, get a little physical, so that’s what leads to that. It’s football at the end of the day.”

More importantly, good football at the end of the day.

Bradley Chubb with the hit stick on Zeke Elliott pic.twitter.com/yHorLAfdN3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 11, 2022

Broncos/NFL News

Broncos Camp Observations: Denver’s offense thrives, defense holds strong in joint practice with Cowboys

“We were just so locked in,” Russell Wilson said of Thursday’s practice.

Broncos Camp Notebook: OLB Nik Bonitto finding stride as preseason debut approaches

The Broncos’ second-round pick enjoyed perhaps his best practice since joining the team, as he could have recorded as many as four sacks in game conditions against the Cowboys during Thursday’s joint practice.

Russell Wilson, Broncos offer view of vast offensive ceiling in joint practice - The Athletic

Javonte Williams showed off his burst and the connection between Wilson and Courtland Sutton is quickly growing.

Dallas Cowboys: Denver Broncos get into fights at joint practice

The Broncos' defense and the Cowboys' offense got into it at Thursday's joint practice.

Fights, taunts, touchdowns define Broncos' spirited practice vs. Cowboys

Fights, taunts, touchdowns define Broncos' spirited practice vs. Cowboys. Russell Wilson excelled, and D.J. Jones said 'We kicked their tails' after multiple skirmishes.

Mile High Morning: Randy Gradishar named one of 20 greatest players not yet in the Hall of Fame

Gradishar has been a finalist multiple times, but still has yet to reach Canton.

Damani Leech named Denver Broncos' team president | denvergazette.com

CENTENNIAL - The Broncos' new ownership wasted little time naming a new team president.

New Broncos CEO Greg Penner talks vision, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, more - The Athletic

Penner said he will hire a team president to assist in the day-to-day operation of the franchise.

Cowboys position by position breakdown report card after training camp - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys have finished 2022 training camp, now it’s time to evaluate how they did.

Did Tim Tebow get a fair chance as Denver Broncos quarterback? | FOX31 Denver

Did former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow get a fair chance? That is the question two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning asked Tebow on the season debut of “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+.

NFL preseason 2022 Week 1 takeaways and schedule - Giants QB Daniel Jones, Titans rookie Malik Willis see game action

The Giants, Patriots, Ravens and Titans got the first full week of the preseason started on Thursday. Here were the key performances.

Weaknesses of best NFL teams in 2022 - Achilles' heels for 14 Super Bowl contenders, including Packers, Bills, Rams, Cowboys

Let's run through the league's Super Bowl hopefuls and identify what look to be their Achilles' heels heading into the season.