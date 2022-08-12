Broncos vs. Cowboys: How to watch first preseason game

The Denver Broncos held a joint practice session with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and it was a bit chippy by both sides. Denver “won” the scrimmage, but it was clear they came out with a little more intensity and eagerness to prove something against the visiting team that day.

Game Preview

It is unlikely to be a much of a game between the two clubs starting units as head coach Nathaniel Hackett made it clear that he views preseason games more as an evaluation tool for the back end of the roster.

“Nothing is like playing true football, tackling and all that stuff,” Hackett said on Wednesday. “But again, is preseason true football? It doesn’t count. It is, and it’s a great evaluation for us and to watch guys have that kind of opportunity to do it. I’ll keep coming back to that risk reward factor.”

That mentality is fine by me. There will likely be one preseason game where we’ll see the starters out there for a couple of series, but that’s probably about it there. Week 1 is rapidly approaching anyway.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Channel: NFL Network / 9News - KYVD-20

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst), Ryan Harris (analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline reporting)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

NFL+

Broncos-Bengals Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are a mere three-point favorite at home against the Cowboys this week. I mean, it is a preseason game and those are notoriously hard to predict. The over/under is set at a paltry 31.5 points.

Matchup History

Fun fact: the Broncos have not lost to the Cowboys in a regular season matchup since 1995. A seven-game win streak. However, they have dropped three preseason games since 1995 holding a 6-3 record in those games that don’t count.

