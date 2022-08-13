Broncos fans feeling pretty confident heading into the season

Things are certainly looking up for Denver Broncos fans and our SB Nation Reacts surveys are showing it. Late last year, we ran a final poll after Denver lost their remaining four games and confidence had waned to about 25%. However, after hiring a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson, things are looking up.

96% of Broncos fans surveyed this week are confident the franchise is back on track and heading in the right direction. On the field, this team is looking like a legitimate playoff contender in a strong AFC. What more could fans ask for?

Well, we didn’t really ask for it, but we did get an ownership change this offseason too.

The franchise was sold for a record $4.65 billion to Rob Walton and the Walton-Penner Ownership Group. The sale was finalized just last week. One of the things the media and others were bringing up around the sale was the idea that the new owners might want to build a new stadium.

Owner and CEO, Greg Penner, quickly squashed that topic during the new ownership groups introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“We really don’t have a view on that yet,” Penner said when asked about a new stadium. “It is early—we just closed today so part of your question was assuming that we are going to build a new stadium. At this point, Empower Field at Mile High is a terrific facility. It’s hosted world-class sporting and entertainment events. We have a partnership with the stadium district and with ten years left on our lease, we have some time to go out and see what the different options are—consider everything and then make a decision.”

That should be music to fans ears as the second part of our survey this week was whether or not the new owners should focus on stadium construction right away. Just 24% of fans think it should be a priority and, frankly, those things tend to be highly contentious and toxic processes to get approved. It would be best if they sit on this one for a few years and, hopefully, a Super Bowl championship or two.

