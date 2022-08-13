The Denver Broncos will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener and, so far, this roster is as good as advertised. All they need to do now is start winning a lot of games.

In-game updates

Game preview

Denver manhandled the Cowboys in their one joint practice session on Thursday, so we could see the visiting team come out looking to redeem themselves a bit from that frustrating practice this week.

That could be how it goes down since the Broncos have already decided to sit a few key starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson. Preseason games just don’t matter and head coach Nathaniel Hackett feels they got enough work during the scrimmage earlier this week.

What I’ll be watching for is how the Broncos cornerbacks handle the Cowboys wide receivers and, of course, the battles in the trenches. I’m just happy to be covering real football again! How about you?

Join us in the comments section below to talk Broncos-Cowboys in the preseason opener.