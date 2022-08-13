 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos top Cowboys 17-7 in preseason opener

Filed under:

2022 Preseason: Broncos vs. Cowboys - Live updates

Denver Broncos football is back as they host the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game. Join us in the comments section to discuss the live game action!

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will take on the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener and, so far, this roster is as good as advertised. All they need to do now is start winning a lot of games.

In-game updates

Game preview

Denver manhandled the Cowboys in their one joint practice session on Thursday, so we could see the visiting team come out looking to redeem themselves a bit from that frustrating practice this week.

That could be how it goes down since the Broncos have already decided to sit a few key starters, including quarterback Russell Wilson. Preseason games just don’t matter and head coach Nathaniel Hackett feels they got enough work during the scrimmage earlier this week.

What I’ll be watching for is how the Broncos cornerbacks handle the Cowboys wide receivers and, of course, the battles in the trenches. I’m just happy to be covering real football again! How about you?

Join us in the comments section below to talk Broncos-Cowboys in the preseason opener.

Broncos-Cowboys live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...