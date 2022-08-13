Updated: Jonas Griffith out 4-6 weeks with dislocated elbow

Update 11 pm MT: According to Mike Klis of 9News, his sources say that Griffith will miss 4-6 weeks with that dislocated elbow. About what we would have expected and it could have been worse. Here’s to a quick and speedy recovery for Jonas Griffith.

Per source, Broncos ILB Jonas Griffith, who was playing with the 1s, suffered a dislocated elbow and will be sidelined 4-6 weeks. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 14, 2022

Update 10pm MT: Jonas Griffith told Troy Renck of Denver 7 that he dislocated his elbow. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett did not have an update and plan to evaluate him moving forward.

#Broncos Jonas Griffith told me he dislocated his elbow. Tough break for great dude. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) August 14, 2022

A quick look into dislocated elbows and football players suggests a 3-6 week rehab, so hopefully that means we’ll see Griffith back in the lineup sometime during the regular season. Nothing yet on an actual timeline from the team.

Original Story: On just the second play of the game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Denver Broncos suffered a key injury to their starting defense with inside linebacker Jonas Griffith going down with what appeared to be an injury to his left elbow.

Injury update: ILB Jonas Griffith (elbow) is OUT for #DALvsDEN. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 14, 2022

Trainers were carefully holding Griffith’s left arm keeping it immobile as he walked off the field under his own power. That is obviously a huge concern and we’ll need to find out just how bad this injury will be for the up and coming linebacker.

Griffith, 25, came into the league as an undrafted free agent and spent his first season with the San Francisco 49ers before the Broncos traded for him prior to the 2021 regular season. He has looked like he could become a solid starter before this injury, so hopefully he’ll be able to get healthy and back out there playing this season.