Good morning, Broncos Country!

Now that the first preseason game is in the books, we can turn our focus to Randy Gradishar.

Come Tuesday, we’ll know whether the Hall of Fame Seniors Committee finally did its job and got one of the greatest players in NFL history into the place he should have been at least 30 years ago.

The former Broncos linebacker is a finalist, and the final vote will happen on Tuesday.

What should give Broncos Country, the Broncos and Gradishar hope is three Seniors will be inducted into the 2023 Class of the Hall of Fame.

"It just, again, would be a major blessing for me just to be considered."



As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame » https://t.co/tTevo6zMcl pic.twitter.com/xN3toDW2sj — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 12, 2022

It’s been said repeatedly on this site for years, but this needs to happen.

The organization did its part with the video it did on Gradishar to help spread the word.

And as I and others said have stated repeatedly over the last few years, this all that needs to be said when debating and discussing Gradishar’s “candidacy” for the Hall of Fame:

There have been 10 linebackers in NFL history with 20+ career interceptions, 10+ fumble recoveries and 7+ Pro Bowl selections.

Of those 10, nine were inducted into the Hall of Fame within two years of eligibility.

Two. Years.

The time has finally come to get the first member of the Orange Crush in the Hall of Fame.

And the next step comes on Tuesday.

Broncos News

As vote approaches for Senior finalists, Randy Gradishar feels 'real possibility' of election into Hall of Fame

"This is the first year in a long time that I've felt there's a real possibility of possibly getting in the Hall of Fame," Gradishar said Tuesday.

NFL News

