Justin Simmons makes NFL’s Top 100 at No. 81

The first Denver Broncos’ player to make the NFL’s Top 100 list for 2022 was none other than safety Justin Simmons. He came in at number 81, which was a significant drop from last year. However, don’t let that upset you. Just making this list is a prestige in its own right.

Last season, Simmons made it into the Top 50 at number 45. The fact that Denver will be on prime time a lot this season we should see him have plenty of opportunities to show his peers that he’s one of the most elite safeties in the NFL.

Entering his seventh season in the NFL, Simmons has progressively gotten better each season. He hauled in five interceptions for 76 yards and has 12 passes defensed credited to him. He also picked up four tackles of a loss and 1.5 sacks. As a second-team All-Pro, Simmons is one of the best players on the Broncos’ roster.

Do I think he should be ranked higher than 81? Absolutely, but the lack of prime time games last season on a bad football team limits his ceiling there. He’ll continue to ball out this year and we’ll see where he rises come this time next August.