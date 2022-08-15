Russell Wilson makes NFL’s Top 100 at No. 61

While Russell Wilson is now the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, we all know he played for the Seattle Seahawks last season. Even so, him making the NFL’s Top 100 list is noteworthy. The thing is, coming in at 61 is also his lowest ranking ever for this NFL Top 100 thing.

Wilson dropped from 12th on this list last year to 61st this year. A big part of that likely had to do with a finger injury that derailed a big portion of his season. Even with that finger injury, he piled up 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He has topped 103 passer rating in each of his last four seasons.

Pairing him with an offensive-minded guy like head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be just what Wilson is looking for at this staging in his career. Pete Carroll is a great coach, but his style of football didn’t likely take full advantage of Wilson’s skillset. It should be exciting to see where this season leads with Wilson and Hackett. The sky is the limit!