Broncos reportedly signing linebacker Joe Schobert

The Denver Broncos addressed their ILB injury situation with Jonas Griffith by signing veteran Joe Schobert on Monday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

When the Denver Broncos lost Jonas Griffith for 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow injury, the need to get more help at inside linebacker became evident. On Monday, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, they made a move to sign veteran Joe Schobert. In a corresponding roster move, the Broncos have also waived offensive lineman Ben Braden.

Schobert, 28, spend last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after beginning his career with the Cleveland Browns as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has been remarkably durable during his first six seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Last season he played in 16 games and compiled 112 total tackles for the Steelers. With Griffith out for nearly two months, Schobert could be the right kind of veteran guy to hold things down along with Josey Jewell.

Joe Schobert Stats

Year Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Sk Tackles
Year Int Yds TD Lng PD FF Sk Tackles
2016 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.5 28
2017 1 8 0 8 4 3 3 144
2018 1 0 0 0 6 2 3 103
2019 4 24 0 20 9 2 2 133
2020 3 45 1 43 4 2 2.5 141
2021 1 23 0 23 6 1 0 112

I personally like this move. Schobert is certainly not a long-term solution, but in a pinch I would prefer his veteran savvy over whoever might have risen from the depth chart to take over while Jonas Griffith is out of action. Schobert will be the perfect bridge to Jonas getting healthy and back onto the active roster.

What do you think of this move?

