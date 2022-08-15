Broncos activate Randy Gregory and Billy Turner off the PUP list

The Denver Broncos have activated both edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner off of the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday. Gregory is also expected to be ready to go in time for their Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

I'm told in addition to Randy Gregory coming off the PUP list, so is OL Billy Turner.



Big news for the #Broncos. — Summer of George (@GeorgeStoia) August 15, 2022

When the Broncos signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract, they were clearly hoping to have the lock down edge rusher they needed for years to come. Gregory underwent surgery on his shoulder soon after signing and the Broncos have been cautiously working him back to 100% since.

“All those things are day by day,” Hackett said in June. “For everything he’s doing, he’s doing a great job of rehabbing, getting his mind right and getting ready to be able to attend training camp and everything. We want to be sure that we do the right thing. We want to make sure that we take care of him and we get him ready for that first Sunday.”

While he didn’t quite make it for the public portion of training camp, he’ll be a full go for the next four weeks as the team prepares for Week 1 of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Billy Turner was also added to the PUP list the same day as Gregory to start training camp. He was coming off a knee scope from an issue that plagued him last season.

Turner was signed to a one-year deal in the second phase of free agency and figures to ensure the Broncos have strong depth at right tackle for the entire season. His familiarity with Nathaniel Hackett during his time with the Green Bay Packers should also be a huge help for him to get up to speed quickly before the season.

It’s good to have both of these guys back early enough to work through some of the rust before the regular season begins.