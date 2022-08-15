Report: Guard Netane Muti had arthroscopic knee surgery and is out 3-4 weeks

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, Denver Broncos guard Netane Muti underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and is expected to be three to four weeks of action. This timetable puts him on track to be ready for the Broncos' regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks

Per league source, Muti had surgery early last week. Down 3-4 weeks which puts his return around season opener. #9sports https://t.co/L85tadEveA — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 15, 2022

Muti, who was pushing for the right guard starting gig early in camp before fellow guard Quinn Meinerz ran away with the job, looked primed to be a versatile backup for both guard positions. He was taking some first-team reps ahead of left guard Dalton Risner before his injury as well, so it appears that Muti has a spot on the roster.

This is probably the best-case scenario after you hear about a player being out with a knee injury that requires surgery. Sure, three to four weeks is a lot of time to miss still but he picked a good time of the year to suffer this injury. He could be back before week one if all goes well, or at the very least be ready by week two or three if the rehab takes a little longer than expected.

Muti, who has dealt with injuries throughout his football career is one tough son of a bitch in the trenches. He’s a monster in the run game and probably will have a role with the Broncos offense at some point this season. So, it’s good to hear that this injury is a minor one at that and he may not even miss any significant part of the regular season.