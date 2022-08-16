Dublin to Denver podcast recaps the Broncos preseason win over the Cowboys

Michael McQuaid, Colum Cronin and Stewart Roche from Mile High Report’s Dublin to Denver podcast recapped the first preseason game where the Denver Broncos manhandled the Dallas Cowboys in a 17-7 victory. There was plenty of ground to cover from the first real game action of the 2022 season. From the lackluster run game, to the defensive domination, the Broncos had plenty of positives but also some negatives to work through.

The Dublin to Denver crew also discussed the possibility of Randy Gradishar taking that next step towards the Pro Football Hall of Fame today. The likelihood of Gradishar’s enshrinement increased immeasurably if he makes it through to the final stage. Just three senior candidates can advance today.

Give them a listen and support our international fanbase! You can subscribe on ApplePodcasts, iHeartRadio, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Go Broncos!