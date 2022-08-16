Report: Defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer carted off the field after a knee injury

According to 9NEWS Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis, second-year defensive lineman Marquiss Spencer was carted off the field after suffering an injury during today’s practice. Reporters at the practice indicated that Spencer was down on the ground clutching his right knee.

DL Marquiss Spencer carted off. He was down with injury. Limped off field. Hackett said he’s being evaluated. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters after practice that Spencer is being evaluated to see the severity of the injury

The 2021 seventh-round selection was already on the roster bubble so any significant knee injury could end his chances of making the roster and potentially end his season. A player clutching his knee and being carted off the field is never a good sign but hopefully, we receive some good news on Spencer in the near future.

Spencer played in one game last season for the Broncos and totaled a single tackle during that game as well.

This is slightly concerning because the Broncos' defensive line depth was shoddy at best before this injury. So, if it’s a significant injury, General Manager George Paton will be tasked to sign another player to add depth to the roster for these remaining practices and preseason games.

Look for rookies Eyioma Uwazurike and Matt Henningsen and McTelvin Agim and Jonathan Harris to get most of the reps at defensive end during Saturday’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.