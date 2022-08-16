Broncos to waive safety Jamar Johnson

The Denver Broncos have decided to waive safety Jamar Johnson. The former fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft didn’t seem to catch on much over the last two offseasons and with P.J. Locke emerging this preseason, head coach Nathaniel Hackett has decided to move on from the young player.

Broncos are waiving safety Jamar Johnson per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Back in May, Johnson was one of five players we identified as players who were going to need a solid offseason to make the team this year. He played in just 38 total snaps last season and all were on special teams. He didn’t do enough in training camp to earn a final spot on the 53-man roster.

There is a chance we could see him return as a member of the Broncos practice squad. The thought there might be that cutting him early will ensure the team can snag him back on the practice squad once the team is at the 53-man roster limit. Or they cut him early with the idea of giving him a head start to catch on elsewhere.

