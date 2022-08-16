Broncos waived running back Max Borghi

The Denver Broncos have decided to move on from rookie running back Max Borghi just two weeks after signing him to their roster. The Colorado native will be looking to catch on elsewhere or potentially getting into the Broncos’ practice squad mix.

#Broncos waive rookie RB Max Borghi per source. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) August 16, 2022

Borghi, 23, came out of college as an undrafted free agent from Washington State where he had a fine collegiate career amassing 2,158 yards on 369 carries for 32 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 156 balls for 1,134 yards and another 9 receiving touchdowns.

