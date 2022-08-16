 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos released wide receiver Travis Fulgham

The Denver Broncos have released wide receiver Travis Fulgham as their wide receiver room shrinks.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have waived wide receiver Travis Fulgham who has been with the team since last season. The emergence of a strong young core of receivers this training camp has afforded them some depth at the position.

Fulgham, 26, was a former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions and has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Miami Dolphins before joining the Broncos last season. He has 38 receptions for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns in his NFL career.

