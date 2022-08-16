Broncos have waived rookie wide receiver Kaden Davis

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kaden Davis as they trim their roster down from 90 to 85.

Broncos have waived undrafted rookie WR Kaden Davis per source. Not for lack of effort. Another player will have to step up and be the first one out on practice field each day. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Davis, who was known as the first Broncos player on the practice field during training camp is a victim of the numbers game at the wide receiver position. I noted a few days ago that the Broncos have a problem(a good one) at the wide receiver position because of their insane depth at the position. GM George Paton and HC Nathaniel Hackett were going to have to make some tough decisions at this position and they started that process today with Davis.

Entering camp, Davis was competing for a roster spot at receiver but his best route to make the team was as a returner. He earned himself some solid reviews early on in camp but fellow rookie Montrell Washington earned the returning job and made Davis expendable. Also, the emergence of rookies Washington, Johnson, Virgil, and second-year receiver Seth Williams just pushed Davis off the roster.

What is a little surprising is the timing. Waiving him this early means they have no plans to add him to their practice squad and are saving a few of those spots for a few of the receivers remaining on the roster who won’t make the team. It is a tough break for Davis but this allows the rookie to latch on with another team while there’s time before the season and two preseason games left to prove himself to someone else.