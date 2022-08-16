 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos waived tight end Rodney Williams

The Denver Broncos have waived undrafted rookie tight end Rodney Williams as they trim their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have waived rookie tight end Rodney Williams. Williams was one of 14 undrafted free agent signings after the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was unable to emerge from a crowded tight end position group.

Williams played most of his snaps in college at wide receiver positions, but he projected better as a tight end at the NFL level. He had a fairly high Relative Athletic Score (RAS) which pointed to some traits that could translate well. However, he never really stood out during training camp and he’ll need to catch on with another team or maybe get signed to the Broncos practice squad in a few weeks.

