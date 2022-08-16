Broncos waived tight end Rodney Williams

The Denver Broncos have waived rookie tight end Rodney Williams. Williams was one of 14 undrafted free agent signings after the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was unable to emerge from a crowded tight end position group.

So Broncos five cuts today, per sources, are:

S Jamar Johnson

TE Rodney Williams

WR Kaden Davis

WR Travis Fulgham

RB Max Borghi#9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 16, 2022

Williams played most of his snaps in college at wide receiver positions, but he projected better as a tight end at the NFL level. He had a fairly high Relative Athletic Score (RAS) which pointed to some traits that could translate well. However, he never really stood out during training camp and he’ll need to catch on with another team or maybe get signed to the Broncos practice squad in a few weeks.

What do you think about this move? Let us know in the comment section below.