Hackett is largely keeping the starters out of preseason action and here’s why it kinda sucks

So the Broncos starters may not even play this preseason. At first, with Nathaniel Hackett’s positivity, enthusiasm, and intelligence, I found myself nodding along at the idea. Hey...let’s keep the team healthy. The Rams and the Packers utilize this methodology, so it has to be smart, right?

It probably is in all honesty. Health is a big deal when you want to win NFL football games. I like the new angle and trend being taken by some of the younger NFL minds calling the shots as head coaches. I think it shows innovation and a healthy respect to risk management.

But as a fan, I think it kinda sucks. Especially as a blogger who is an eye-test guy. The preseason action has always been super meaningful for me keeping my finger on the pulse of who the team is early in the season as well as their strengths and weaknesses.

On the bright side, we’ll all get a far better feel for the depth of the team and what young players show that gleam that makes you just know they have a chance to develop into something special given proper work, training, and coaching.

What about you Broncos Country? Hit up the poll and let us know your thoughts on Hackett’s holding back the starters during preseason.

Poll What do you think about the Broncos not playing the starters at all during the preseason? I think it is pretty smart...keep our guys healthy and ready for when the action counts!

It seems pretty risky to not give them some action with the pads on until week 1

I want to see my Broncos in the preseason! They get paid enough and should at least play a quarter a game!

Who cares...football doesn’t matter until week 1! vote view results 55% I think it is pretty smart...keep our guys healthy and ready for when the action counts! (321 votes)

25% It seems pretty risky to not give them some action with the pads on until week 1 (148 votes)

7% I want to see my Broncos in the preseason! They get paid enough and should at least play a quarter a game! (44 votes)

11% Who cares...football doesn’t matter until week 1! (67 votes) 580 votes total Vote Now

