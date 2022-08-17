How ‘bout them Cowboys? How ‘bout them Bills and Von Miller.

Mike DeCicco and Jess Place on the Something Something Broncos podcast break down the Dallas Cowboys game and look ahead to the Denver Broncos game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Who impressed? Who needs to flash? What’s it like for Von Miller to be on the same team as Case Keenum again? Those are the topics discussed in this week’s episode.

In a related story today, we’ve been debating the stance head coach Nathaniel Hackett has towards preseason games. In one post, Sadaraine shared why he thinks that stance ‘kinda sucks.’ While in another, Scotty Payne gives strong support to the new age way of thinking in a league that has evolved greatly in the last couple of decades. All that means is we likely won’t see much from the starters again this week, but will we see Von Miller out there?

Give them a listen and support our podcasting community. You can subscribe on ApplePodcasts, iHeartRadio, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts. Go Broncos!