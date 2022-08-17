Who will win the Broncos backup quarterback job?

With the addition of Russell Wilson, a battle has been underway for the job to back up Russell Wilson between journeyman Josh Johnson and former Boise State Broncos legend Brett Rypien.

Josh Johnson was named the starter for the first preseason game last Saturday and although he started out rocky he came back and played very well, the offense was finding their stride with him at the helm they were moving the ball very well, and he even led the Denver Broncos on three different scoring drives in the first half, two of which ended in touchdowns.

The first-half offense looked very good, then in the second half ESPN’s Bill Barnwell MVP pick for the Broncos Brett Rypien made his way onto the field good things were expected of him.

Those good things, unfortunately, did not happen, a lot of mistakes were made by Rypien when it came to timing, which his poor timing alone cost the Broncos points, although the Broncos came out with the win I would have liked to see Rypien play better. It could have been rust because he hasn’t played in a while. I hope his issues can be attributed to rust and hopefully he comes out for the second preseason game in Buffalo and puts on a show.

Given how the journeyman Johnson and the “MVP candidate” played in the game, I believe that for the most part, it is right now Johnson’s job to lose. Johnson started off cold but found his groove in the first half, in the second half the Broncos failed to put up any points partly because of Rypien’s issues. There are two other preseason games for Rypien to make some noise in and to prove myself and many others wrong.