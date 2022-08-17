Randy Gradishar once again snubbed for Hall of Fame

There aren’t words left to express how absurd and outrageous this annual occurrence is for Randy Gradishar.

It’s exhausting, and I can’t imagine what it’s like for the Denver Broncos legend.

If you haven’t heard, the Broncos linebacker was once again snubbed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In his place, yet another player from the Dallas Cowboys and another from New York.

Shocking.

And still no Gradishar.

And still no members of the Orange Crush in the Hall of Fame.

That. Is. Insane.

This is what a @ProFootballHOF linebacker looks like.



Gradishar is one of 10 linebackers in NFL history with at least 20 INTs, 10 fumble recoveries & seven Pro Bowl appearances.



9 are in the Hall. Randy isn’t. This must change.



Video via (@Broncos).



pic.twitter.com/aQeDx5laBu — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) March 3, 2021

One of the greatest defenses in NFL history, with some of the greatest players in NFL history, has no representation at the supposed museum in Canton, Ohio. I ranted about the snub on the VSiN Denver CityCast with Holden Kushner.

But, hey, it seems like there’s hope.

Gradishar was in the final six of Seniors Committee finalists. So the thought goes that Gradishar could get inducted in 2024 or 2025. But it shouldn’t have taken this long. Gradishar should have been inducted a quarter century ago.

One could argue he should have been the first member of the Broncos organization in the Hall of Fame. I’ll leave you with the statement that Andrew Mason first highlighted.

There have been 10 linebackers in NFL history with 20+ career interceptions, 10+ fumble recoveries and 7+ Pro Bowl selections.

Of those 10, nine were inducted into the Hall of Fame within two years of eligibility. Two mother-effing years. Yet Gradishar continues to wait. This is outrageous and shameful.