Report: Former Broncos receiver Travis Fulgham was claimed off waivers by the Green Bay Packers

According to multiple reports, recently waived Denver Broncos wide receiver Travis Fulgham was claimed off waiver yesterday by the Green Bay Packers.

Fulgham signed to the Broncos practice squad late last year and was active during their season finale game against the Chargers. He then spent the entire offseason and training camp period with the team, but in the end, the numbers game ended up being the reason why he’s on waivers. During the first cut-down period of the offseason, the Broncos waived a total of five players including Fulgham. Now, he’ll join the Green Bay Packers offense which should very similar to the one he learned here in Denver.

After the surprising trade of Davante Adams, the Packers receiving core is mostly up in the air as we head towards week one of the regular season. Having the reigning back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers on the team certainly helps these concerns, but still, it’s a much better situation for a player like Fulgham to potentially thrive in.

I would imagine the Packers, much like the Broncos, are looking to unlock the production Fulgham had back in 2020 for the Eagles. He totaled 38 receptions for 539 yards and 4 touchdowns, but the vast majority of that production came in the first five games of that season. After that sudden outburst, he has been pretty unproductive and barely on the field.

This has to make you wonder, will more Broncos receivers get claimed after the final cut-down period? Usually, our concerns about a player being claimed are largely overdramatic as most usually go through waivers unclaimed. However, if a bottom of the depth chart receiver is getting claimed, could we see a few more of the receivers the Broncos are hoping to sneak through waivers get claimed?

I’ve already talked about the “problem” the Broncos have at receiver and this may highlight it. Whether it be Brandon Johnson, Jalen Virgil, Seth Williams, Tyrie Cleveland, or even our resident Hall Of Famer Kendall Hinton, it could be tough to sneak multiple of these guys through waivers. Especially if they continue to play well through the preseason.

With all that said, all 32 fan bases have a few players who they believe will never clear waivers and the vast majority end up doing so. Could I be joining in on the overdramatics here? Probably, but if Fulgham is getting claimed, we could see a few others before it is all said and done.