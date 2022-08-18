Josh Allen, Von Miller and the rest of the Bills starters will play a “healthy amount” of the game vs. the Broncos

According to reports out of Buffalo, Bills Head Coach Josh McDermott told reporters that quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Buffalo Bills starters will play a “healthy amount” during their week two preseason game against the Denver Broncos.

The starters will play a "healthy amount" on Saturday for the Bills, according to Sean McDermott. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) August 18, 2022

We have yet to get an official word on the status of the Broncos' starters for this game, but it sure does not sound like we will see many of them suit up for this game. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has a different philosophy than most coaches but is one that is shared by Sean McVay, Matt LaFleur, and others. So, we’ll see a clashing of styles here during Saturday’s preseason matchup.

If the starters do not go for the Broncos, this will give them an excellent chance to prove themselves against one of the best offenses in the NFL. Josh Allen can sling it, he has explosive receivers and the Bills defense has our old friend and longtime Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller as well. He will be playing against the Broncos for the first time in his career. So, it should be a good test for both of the Broncos units to see how they match up against these guys.

It also sounds like they may play for at least a quarter and we could potentially see select starters play the entire first half. So, we shall see how the Broncos' second team holds up against the Bills' starters. Either we come out saying “well, we were playing their starters” or come out thrilled about how well the reserves did against one of the best teams in the NFL.