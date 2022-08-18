Broncos GM George Paton says WR K.J. Hamler and TE Greg Dulcich should be ‘ready to go’ next week

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton talked to 9NEWS Denver earlier today and had some positive injury updates on two explosive offensive weapons. He told 9NEWS that they’re just protecting wide receiver K.J. Hamler and tight end Greg Dulcich from themselves and making sure they’re fully healthy before letting them go 100%. He added that both players should be “ready to go” next week.

George Paton to 9NEWS on Hamler, Dulcich not practicing lately: “(KJ) still looks great. He’s working on the side field. Sometimes you have to protect these players from themselves. They’re so eager to get out there and play. KJ and Greg we’re just protecting them." #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 18, 2022

As we know, wide receiver K.J. Hamler is working back from an ACL injury and hip surgery last year but he still “looks great” according to George Paton. We saw Hamler working out with Russell Wilson over the summer in San Diego but the Broncos have been working him back slowly during camp. So, all signs point to him being close to 100% and we are close to seeing him unleashed in Broncos practice.

Hamler has a good shot to be the third receiver and a likely deep threat for deep ball specialist Russell Wilson. If he can stay healthy, we should see some big chunk plays for the explosive Hamler. He just needs to stay healthy.

As for rookie tight end Greg Dulcich, he has missed a good chunk of the offseason and training camp because of a nagging hamstring injury. He recently suffered a minor setback with this injury but has returned to practice and getting closer to being full go as well.

Tight Albert Okwuegbunam has solidified himself as the starter at tight end but the Broncos want Dulcich on the field. They spent a third-round selection on him and Dulcich is a highly athletic tight end that causes matchup problems for opposing defenses. Getting him healthy and contributing on offense would be huge for a Broncos offense loaded with weapons.

If they do hit the field next week, this will give Hamler and Dulcich a few weeks to get in the swing of things and potentially be able to contribute in at least a limited way come week one against the Seattle Seahawks.