KJ Hamler and rookie Montrell Washington planning to race at some point

On Monday, wide receiver KJ Hamler was asked if he was planning to race fellow wideout, rookie Montrell Washington at some point. He jokingly said they would, but just for the fun of it.

“Yeah, Montrell [Washington] is a competitor,” Hamler said. “We’ll do it just for fun. Montrell is my boy—he’s learning from me. I’ve kind of taken him under my wing because as a rookie, I came in thinking too much and worried about the plays. He’s done way better of just asking questions, being a sponge and just absorbing stuff. I’ve kind of been a bigger brother in this whole process.”

With Hamler activated off the PUP list just yesterday, it might be a few weeks before we hear about that race. Hamler finally back after a long rehab is victory enough for now and Washington has definitely been making waves early in Denver Broncos training camp. It would actually be fun to see the two in a foot race.

The pads will be coming on for the first time in Broncos camp today, so stay tuned for that later today when practice starts. We should see some good competition from that.

Horse Tracks

With offense struggling, Wilson hits reset button - Andrew Mason

Russell Wilson wasn't happy with the offense midway through Monday's practice, and he let his teammates know about it.

Top moments from Day 5 of training camp

On this episode of "Broncos Now," Sydney Jones discusses the top storylines and soundbites from Day 5 of training camp with reactions from Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, guard Dalton Risner and wide receiver KJ Hamler after the team's first padded practice

After slow start, Denver’s offense shows ability to rebound

"That’s going to happen in a game," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "It’s about how they respond."

‘If my number is called, I can make those plays’: Montrell Washington on taking advantage of every opportunity

Rookie wide receiver Montrell Washington was a late-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has emerged as one of the standout players during training camp.

Broncos tickets are half-priced Tuesday. Here's what you need to know

Beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ticketmaster will release 2,000 half-priced tickets for each regular season Broncos home game in 2022.

Top 3 players who stood out on Day 5 of Denver Broncos training camp

It's Day 5 of Denver Broncos training camp, and the team put on some shoulder pads the day before the first padded practice. Who stood out?