Tim Patrick carted off practice field with apparent knee injury

Wide receiver Tim Patrick came down awkwardly after making a leaping reception. He went down and was carted off the field with trainers paying special attention to his right knee area.

Tim Patrick was helped into the building after being taken off the field via cart. Favoring the right leg. Was trying to put weight on it. A palpable pall cast over #BroncosCamp. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 2, 2022

If the injury is serious this would be a significant blow to the Denver Broncos season as Patrick is considered a lock as the teams number two option behind Courtland Sutton. Patrick signed a three-year, $34 million contract extension last November.

Patrick was having a solid practice up until this point. The team even tweeted out a touchdown reception from Russell Wilson just minutes before the injury occurred.

Losing Patrick will be a big hit to the offense. This story will be updated as we learn more.