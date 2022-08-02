 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Tim Patrick carted off the practice field after knee injury

Filed under:

Tim Patrick carted off practice field with apparent knee injury

The Denver Broncos have suffered a potential significant injury with Tim Patrick being carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice session.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Tim Patrick came down awkwardly after making a leaping reception. He went down and was carted off the field with trainers paying special attention to his right knee area.

If the injury is serious this would be a significant blow to the Denver Broncos season as Patrick is considered a lock as the teams number two option behind Courtland Sutton. Patrick signed a three-year, $34 million contract extension last November.

Patrick was having a solid practice up until this point. The team even tweeted out a touchdown reception from Russell Wilson just minutes before the injury occurred.

Losing Patrick will be a big hit to the offense. This story will be updated as we learn more.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...