Football Outsiders will take the under against Broncos’ 10-win season projection

An interesting piece over at Football Outsiders approaches the AFC West in a roundtable format to discuss the projected over/under on wins for each team. They seemed down on the Denver Broncos defense and down on the hype overall. Let’s see where they think all four division rivals fare against their over/under for wins this season.

I came away thinking these analysts don’t believe in the Broncos very much and think the Raiders are much better team than their win projection. Meanwhile, the Chargers and Chiefs have questions that caused them to disagree where they’ll be headed come playoff season.

What do you think Broncos Country? I’m okay with national pundits fading the Broncos. I like it all that much more when they are proven wrong in those cases. So bring it on!

Poll What will be the Broncos 2022 regular season win total? Over 10 wins

Under 10 wins

Eh, 10 wins is about right vote view results 49% Over 10 wins (209 votes)

11% Under 10 wins (47 votes)

39% Eh, 10 wins is about right (166 votes) 422 votes total Vote Now

