Broncos vs. Bills: How to watch the second preseason game

It’s Von Miller day! ...in Buffalo.

The Denver Broncos are on the road for their one and only road preseason game this season. The cool thing is they’ll be playing the Buffalo Bills, who also happen to be Von Miller’s new team. He’s still beloved by fans and respected by his former teammates, so I am sure it’ll be a warm reunion of sorts.

It’s easy to say that, because, well, this game doesn’t count.

Game Preview

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett will not be playing any Broncos starters in this game, but the Bills will. So that first quarter could make or break the chances for Denver to come away with a victory in this one.

One area Hackett is especially going to be paying attention to is the offensive line battles in that first quarter.

“That’s the best evaluation you can possibly get,” Hackett said of the offensive line facing the Bills’ starting defensive line. “We want to see who can come out there and play versus the best in the league. It’s an unbelievable opportunity for those guys to step up and show what they can do.”

With a couple of the starters not fully 100% yet along the offensive line, it’ll be a huge chance for Hackett and his coaching staff to see which backups fare the best against one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. It certainly will be a great evaluation tool for them.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Mile High time

Where: Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York

Channel: 9News - KYVD-20

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Chad Brown (analyst), Ryan Harris (analyst) and Rod Mackey (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM | 94.1 FM & The Fox - 103.5 FM | Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst) and Susie Wargin (sideline reporting)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

NFL+

Broncos-Bills Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 6.5-point underdogs to the Bills. A big part of that likely being due to the fact the Bills are playing starters, while the Broncos will not be playing their starters. I’d rather see a healthy Broncos squad reach the regular season Week 1 than suffer even one more injury in August.

Matchup History

The Broncos and Bills have a long rivalry dating back to the AFL days, but it is a rivalry that seems to go back and forth in one-sided ways. Denver has lost five of their last six regular season matchups against the Bills dating back to 2008, with its lone win the one time Peyton Manning played Buffalo as a member of the Broncos. However, in the preseason the Broncos have won four of the last five. Here’s to a meaningless win today!

Broncos Podcasts/YouTube

We’ve made some big changes to the podcast lineup this season. If you have been listening, you will have noticed a change. We have a lot of new voices around and I think we’ll begin to hit a good stride by Week 1. Here is a few full length podcasts from our team this week.

On Something Something Broncos, Mike and Jess recap the Broncos win over the Cowboys in the first preseason game. They also looked ahead to the Bills game to talk about Von Miller.

The Dublin to Denver podcast with Michael, Colum and Stewart also recapped the Broncos-Cowboys game. However, they dove into the potential Hall of Fame nod to Randy Gradishar. Unfortunately, voters inexplicably decided to pass on Gradishar once again this year.

On The RoundUp - our new weekly show on YouTube - docllv highlights what was good, bad and also amazing in the Cowboys game as we look ahead to today’s “David v. Goliath” contest against the Bills.

It's kind of a David v. Goliath situation today with moslty #Broncos' backups playing #Bills' starters (including former @Broncos' own Super Bowl MVP @VonMiller ).



But I'm here for it.#BroncosCountry #DENvsBUFhttps://t.co/cLLahXZkKx — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) August 20, 2022

You can subscribe to our podcast feed on ApplePodcasts, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and anywhere else you get your podcasts.

