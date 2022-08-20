The Denver Broncos are on the road in the preseason for the first time as they will face the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and Von Miller will both be suiting up for the Bills, but no starters will be seeing game action in this one for Denver.

Related Broncos backups struggle against Bills in second preseason game

Game preview

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett was insistent that having the team’s backups play against Buffalo’s starters was a good opportunity to evaluate the roster. He also expressed little concern about opposing game plans in preseason football.

“No, it’s about our team,” Hackett said. “Our team and our team only. The only time it will ever affect the kind of the things that we do is during the season.”

In the preseason, it is clear that Hackett’s focus is on practice reps and install for the starters. For the rest, it is about having those behind the starters play to give the coaching staff the best tape to evaluate and make final 53-man roster decisions. I kind of like that mentality to be honest. We’ll have to see how it plays out heading into the first part of the regular season.

Join us in the comments section below to talk Broncos-Bills in the preseason opener.