Report: A handful of Broncos starters will play while Von Miller will not

According to reports prior to today’s week two preseason game, Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller will NOT play against the Broncos today. He will be one of the few Bills starters to not play today.

Von Miller just told me he’s not playing today. He would be really the only healthy starter to not play today for the #bills — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 20, 2022

I’m sure Nathaniel Hackett and the rest of the Broncos' second-team offense are thankful for this. We saw what Von can do against starters so this could have been ugly for the Broncos' offense.

As for the Broncos, a handful of starters are reportedly set to play this afternoon against the Bills. 9NEWS Mike Klis states that right guard Quinn Meinerz, right tackles Calvin Anderson/Fleming, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, and defensive line DeShawn Williams will start and play today.

This makes sense as the Broncos will continue to sit and rest/protect their key starters until the regular season openers vs. the Seahawks while giving players who need reps some extra reps.

Quinn Meinerz only has a handful of starts under his belt and seeing how he does against a tough Bills defensive line will be an interesting teaching moment. The right tackle duo is unlikely to be your week one starters but they need the reps as well, especially Anderson. Tight end Albert O. needs to refine his run blocking as we saw last week, so hopefully, he can pancake a few Bills defenders today. Finally, the veteran DeShawn Williams has been a solid player for the Broncos during his time with them, but now, he’s the assumed replacement for Shelby Harris so hopefully, he can prove himself once again this afternoon.

A solid performance for all these guys would be nice to see. Get them in, let them get their work, and get them out healthy and set their sights on week one.