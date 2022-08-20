Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett says cornerback Michael Ojemudia has a dislocated elbow

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters after today’s week two preseason defeat that reserve cornerback Michael Ojemudia has suffered a dislocated elbow.

This is the second week in a row where the Denver Broncos have lost a defender to a dislocated elbow. Starting inside linebacker Jonas Griffith suffered one during their preseason opener against the Cowboys and now Ojemudia a week later.

The severity of the dislocation is unclear but Griffith was given a four to six week timetable to return so we can assume the same for Ojemudia. Unlike Griffith, this likely sidelines Ojemudia for at least week one and potentially more depending on the severity.

This is a hit to the Broncos' cornerback depth that already had its own issues already. Prior to the injury, Ojemudia was being picked on by the Bills quarterbacks and was often being beat by receivers and taking poor angles as well. So, Broncos’ General Manager George Paton has some work to do at the cornerback position in the coming days and weeks.

With Ojemudia now sidelined, look for fourth-round rookie Damarri Mathis to likely get the reps in place of him. We could also see Bless Austin and Essang Bassey get some looks as well. With that said, I think the answer here is likely not currently on the Broncos’ roster.