Montrell Washington continues to shine for Broncos

Good morning, Broncos Country!

One thing is clear in a game that couldn’t end soon enough.

The Denver Broncos may have found their returner in Montrell Washington.

For the first time in six years, the Broncos special teams have a playmaker at that important position. That’s especially true for a team with an offense that everyone hopes scores a lot of points. Having a guy like Washington flip the field could prove crucial.

When it comes to returners, you can either do it or you can’t. And Washington is proving that he can during training camp and the preseason.

People seeing what we've been talking about all camp with WR/KR Montrell Washington.



Paton had a smart pick even if local media trashed it at the time. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 20, 2022

Washington had a return on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills that was pretty impressive. He refused to go down and got a nice return out of it. Setting up the offense with great field position is what you want. Washington had two returns for 55 yards, with a long of 35.

You also get the sense that Washington will break some returns loose for touchdowns. That’s the playmaking ability he possesses.

Add in his ability as a receiver (Washington had two catches for 25 yards) and the rookie is set up to make an impact for Denver this season.

As Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told the media after the game:

“I’ll tell you, that catch he had on third down, that was a big-boy catch vs. very good defense. With the safety in the middle, he was fearless. So seeing that was great.”

But you also have Jalen Virgil and Brandon “Hung-ry” Johnson in the mix. That’s a great problem to have for George Paton and Hackett.

Now that there’s one preseason game remaining, the decisions on who will fill out the roster are closing in.

Don’t be surprised to see Washington as the Broncos returner and have a role on offense come Week 1 in Seattle.

