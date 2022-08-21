Broncos’ RT Billy Turner should be returning to practice this week

The Denver Broncos activated both edge rusher Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list last week, but only Gregory suited up for practice the first week back. Turner was present, but has not officially started practicing yet.

In the post game interviews, Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about that and he confirmed that they are expecting him back at practice this week. However, the game plan is still focused on getting him ready for Week 1.

“Yeah, we expect him back this week,” Hackett said on Saturday. “Hopefully, he’s going be right there in practice. We’re still aiming for that Week 1. We want to do everything we can to get him out there.”

Turner signed a one-year deal in late March to rejoin the Broncos after a stint with the Green Bay Packers. He had a scope done on his knee this offseason and has been rehabbing ever since.

Getting a couple of weeks of practice in will be good for Turner. He’s a veteran and has already played under Hackett’s scheme in Green Bay. It is unlikely he’ll need to learn anything knew scheme-wise, so really the practice is about getting conditioning in and chemistry going with the other offensive linemen.

In that context, its good he is returning a few weeks before Week 1.