Forget about the Broncos loss on Saturday

Okay, we all know it was ugly, but what if I told you most of those Broncos playing on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills don’t have a prayer of making the team? Granted, their performance did very few of them any favors along that front, but it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that while they wore orange and blue, they were anything but. These were the backups from the get-go.

On Saturday, it became painfully obvious that fans are just going to have to wait until the regular season to see just who these 2022 Denver Broncos really are. You can’t judge the running-game without Javonte Williams or Melvin Gordon. You can’t judge the receivers without Jerry Jeudy, Courland Sutton, and KJ Hamler. Neither Randy Gregory, Bradley Chubb, nor Patrick Surtain II played. Let’s all take a collective sigh of relief that Russell Wilson will line up under center in just a few weeks and not Josh Johnson or Brett Rypien.

I get it. I was depressed over the showing on Saturday, too. It’s natural to want your team to appear at least competitive enough to justify watching. The Broncos played that game with both arms and legs tied in knots behind their backs and it was reflected in the final score. Who cares? By this time next week, the preseason will be over and it won’t matter to any of the starters who sat out on Sunday.

It’s been a long time since Super Bowl 50 and Broncos fans don’t have much patience for the kind of football we saw on Saturday. We endured enough of that last year, plenty of missed tackles and missed opportunities. Don’t let one terrible preseason game trick you into thinking the sky is falling.

No need start questioning everything from coach Hackett’s demeanor to the new ownership group. We just have to make it through one more awful preseason game before the Broncos take the field. Until then, enjoy the ride of those few players who might just slip up and impress somebody against the Vikings. They may be your next favorite practice squad player in the making.

It’s just preseason. Everybody relax.

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock returned to practice Sunday after his bout with COVID-19 and will play "a lot" in the team's preseason finale Friday against the Cowboys, coach Pete Carroll said.

Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt did not play in Sunday night's preseason game against the Ravens and will also miss Arizona's trip to Tennessee after testing positive for COVID-19.

Saints QB Jameis Winston (foot) returned to 7-on-7 drills Sunday during practice.

Tom Brady is expected to return to the Bucs early this week, according to coach Todd Bowles. Brady has been away from the team to tend to "personal things" since Aug. 11.

David Bakhtiari is off the Packers' PUP list after recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2020. Despite the change in status, coach Matt LaFleur is tempering expectations for the All-Pro left tackle.

Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie will miss the 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.